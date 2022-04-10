Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AR. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,751,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth about $25,343,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 29.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,041,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,015,000 after buying an additional 911,100 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $15,193,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,186,000 after buying an additional 831,519 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $33.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $33.52.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.23.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

