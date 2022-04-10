Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 172 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after buying an additional 646,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after buying an additional 849,919 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V stock opened at $216.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $415.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.81 and a 200-day moving average of $216.23.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.