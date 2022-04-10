Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,315 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $179.79 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.62, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.76.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.92) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CEO Peter M. Kern bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,514,549. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.78.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

