Employers Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Employers in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Employers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Employers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $40.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.07. Employers has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.99 million. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.67%. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 23.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Employers by 15.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

