EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Stock Price Up 3.1%

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Rating) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.69. Approximately 2,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 12,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.61.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.02. The company has a market cap of C$283.99 million and a PE ratio of -10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75.

EMX Royalty Company Profile (CVE:EMX)

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

