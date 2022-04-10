Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.41

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as low as $1.24. Energy Focus shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 53,549 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on EFOI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Energy Focus from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 79.94% and a negative return on equity of 161.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFOI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Focus by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 51,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.