ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($15.38) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.15) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($16.37) price objective on ENI in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($20.33) price objective on ENI in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.21) price objective on ENI in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($18.68) price objective on ENI in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.76 ($17.32).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €13.81 ($15.17) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.17. ENI has a 52 week low of €9.38 ($10.31) and a 52 week high of €14.80 ($16.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.65.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

