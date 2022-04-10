Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $975.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $975.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Enovis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $949.50 million and the highest is $987.00 million. Enovis posted sales of $879.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enovis will report full-year sales of $4.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enovis.

Enovis stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. Enovis has a 1 year low of $59.15 and a 1 year high of $164.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

