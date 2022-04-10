Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives $26.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $26.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,429,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,790,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 86,796 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

