Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EQNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equinor ASA from $30.67 to $31.80 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.28.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

EQNR opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.