Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.54

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.54 and last traded at $38.44, with a volume of 29925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.63.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. SEB Equities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.28.

The stock has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

