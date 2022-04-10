Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units (TSE:ETHR) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units (TSE:ETHR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as 14.85 and last traded at 14.53. Approximately 52,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 61,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at 14.48.

The company’s fifty day moving average is 13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is 15.88.

