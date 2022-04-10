Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $963.25

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 963.25 ($12.63) and traded as high as GBX 975 ($12.79). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 967 ($12.68), with a volume of 56,604 shares trading hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 921.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 963.25.
Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile (LON:ERM)
Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fast Markets, Financial & Professional Services, and Asset Management. The Fast Market segment provides commodity price benchmarks and analysis to its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, forest products, and agriculture industries.
