Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Mondelez International by 82.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.40. 7,833,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,290,542. The firm has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

