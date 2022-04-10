Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,845,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Zoetis by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,385,000 after buying an additional 93,548 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,158,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.09. 2,455,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.44 and a 200-day moving average of $207.55. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.46 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

