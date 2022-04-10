Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases 240 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.11. The stock had a trading volume of 105,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,497. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.80. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $69.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIP. Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

