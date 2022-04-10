Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 900 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $106,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,751. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.59. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $61.64.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (VGSH)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.