Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 900 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,751. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.59. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $61.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

