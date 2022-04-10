Everett Harris & Co. CA Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,950,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,848. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $60.03. The firm has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

TotalEnergies Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.