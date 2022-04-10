Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €38.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €38.00 ($41.76) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.80 ($25.05) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($39.56) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.77) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($39.56) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($41.76) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.55 ($35.77).

FRA EVK opened at €24.40 ($26.81) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($29.43) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($36.23). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.52.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

