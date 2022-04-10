Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) to “Neutral”

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FPRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fraport from €65.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($62.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Fraport from €57.00 ($62.64) to €54.00 ($59.34) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

FPRUY opened at $27.20 on Friday. Fraport has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.36.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

