Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exelon by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,360 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $51,925,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Exelon by 100.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,667,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,780,000 after acquiring an additional 835,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 47.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,546,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,106,000 after acquiring an additional 823,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.45.

In other Exelon news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $50.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $50.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

