Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,138,000 after buying an additional 258,733 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD opened at $97.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.25. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.95 and a 12-month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.