Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $106.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 0.52. Exponent has a one year low of $83.49 and a one year high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In other news, Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Exponent by 34.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exponent by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,639,000. BetterWealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,815,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,360,000 after acquiring an additional 173,681 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

