Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XOM. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $86.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $367.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.9% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 103.3% during the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

