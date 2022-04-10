FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $475.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) to post $475.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $470.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $481.00 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $399.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS.

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.20.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $441.82. 384,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,361. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $306.86 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $419.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total transaction of $534,833.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $565,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,190. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.2% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $8,504,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

