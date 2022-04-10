FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.750-$13.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $444.20.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $441.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $306.86 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $419.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.53.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,190. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $521,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

