Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th.

Fanhua has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fanhua to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Get Fanhua alerts:

NASDAQ FANH opened at $7.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANH. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fanhua by 382.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 98,454 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fanhua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fanhua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fanhua in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fanhua by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fanhua in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fanhua Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.