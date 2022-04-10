FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NGG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,126,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,149,000 after acquiring an additional 155,196 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in National Grid by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,033,000 after buying an additional 68,087 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of National Grid by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 1,073.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 50,533 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.88. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $59.53 and a 52-week high of $80.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.43) to GBX 1,200 ($15.74) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

