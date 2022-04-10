FDx Advisors Inc. Has $799,000 Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,346,000 after buying an additional 6,290,796 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after purchasing an additional 965,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,680,000 after purchasing an additional 183,624 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,936,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,823,000 after purchasing an additional 310,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,320,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,677,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIX opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.69.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

