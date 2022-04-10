FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 64.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 236.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 105.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $91.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.74. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

