FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $671,000 Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,885 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 644.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.13 and a 200-day moving average of $132.86. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $211.68.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $676,599.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,735. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.05.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

