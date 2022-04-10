FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRUP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,692,000 after acquiring an additional 30,682 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $389,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $68,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,708 shares of company stock worth $2,829,750. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.55 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.97. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.49 and a 52-week high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

