FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,753.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,160.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,093.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,265.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $858.99 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

