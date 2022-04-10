FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $836,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $536,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 555.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 67,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $46.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NATI. Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $106,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

