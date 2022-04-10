FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,497 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $72.09 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.96 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

