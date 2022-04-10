FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 212 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 16,400.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,395 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 41,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.59.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $66.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.12.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

