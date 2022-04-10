Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 390 ($5.11) target price on the iron ore producer’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 109.90% from the stock’s previous close.
FXPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.46) to GBX 350 ($4.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 392 ($5.14).
LON FXPO opened at GBX 185.80 ($2.44) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of GBX 105.50 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 513 ($6.73). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 197.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
About Ferrexpo (Get Rating)
Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
