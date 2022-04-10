Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 390 ($5.11) target price on the iron ore producer’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 109.90% from the stock’s previous close.

FXPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.46) to GBX 350 ($4.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 392 ($5.14).

LON FXPO opened at GBX 185.80 ($2.44) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of GBX 105.50 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 513 ($6.73). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 197.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In other Ferrexpo news, insider James North purchased 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £10,800.40 ($14,164.46).

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

