Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Get Rating) by 141.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,952 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBCG. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 361.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1,005.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $32.25.

