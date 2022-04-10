Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,247,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,973 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.09% of Schlumberger worth $37,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in Schlumberger by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,955 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

In other news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,523,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,092,117. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

