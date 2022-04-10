Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 416 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $52,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.06.

Shares of DE stock traded up $8.84 on Friday, hitting $418.30. 1,342,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,231. The firm has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $437.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

