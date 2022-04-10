Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,325 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 14,574 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

