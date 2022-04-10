Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.05.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DRI opened at $126.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

