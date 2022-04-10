Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

