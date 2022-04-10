Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 7.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Shares of CTVA opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.53. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $60.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

