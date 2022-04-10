Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,823 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $33,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 271,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,452,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,003. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.30. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

