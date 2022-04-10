Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $49,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Account Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $200.09. 2,455,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,330. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.46 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

