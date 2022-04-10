Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in State Street by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in State Street by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.85.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

