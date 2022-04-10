Fifth Third Bancorp Has $22.09 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $22,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 0.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in Prologis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $168.65 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.32 and a 12 month high of $170.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.69. The firm has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

