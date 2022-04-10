Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $25,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,750,000 after buying an additional 163,446 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $242.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.78. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.72%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

