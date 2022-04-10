Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $15,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 103,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

NYSE:DLR opened at $149.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.10 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.13. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.43%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

